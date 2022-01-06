British politician, Nazir Ahmed found guilty of attempting to rape a young girl and sexually assaulting a boy 

British politician, Nazir Ahmed has been found guilty of attempting to rape a young girl and sexually assaulting a boy under 11 in the 1970s.

Ahmed, who was formerly Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, was today found guilty of sexual offences against a boy and a girl dating back more than 40 years.

A woman told a jury at Sheffield Crown Court that Ahmed, now 64, had attempted to rape her in the early 1970s, when the defendant was about 16 or 17 years old but she was much younger.

He was also found guilty of a serious sexual assault against a boy under 11, also in the early 1970s.

The 64-year-old, who appeared under his real name of Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.

During the trial, prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court Lord Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s, when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger.

The attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 at the time, also happened during the same period.

Mr. Little said Lord Ahmed claimed the…