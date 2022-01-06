



Cardi B took to Instagram to show a hint of her moustache. The rapper said her "moustache is moustaching" then made a comment about women with moustache. "They say if you have a moustache, you've got good p***y, so purr," the mother-of-two said. Watch below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Cardi B has a message about women with moustaches as she shows off hers (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

