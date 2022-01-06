Eight-year-old girl dies after wind blows bouncy castle into air in Spain (photos)

An eight-year-old girl has died with several other children left injured after wind gusts lifted a bouncy castle metres into the air at a fair in eastern Spain.

The child died after a gust of wind blew the inflatable into the air at a fairground in Mislata, a city located just outside of Valencia, according to a statement from city officials, according to ABC News. The child was tossed from the structure during the incident and suffered serious injuries as a result.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was pronounced dead 12 hours later, per ABC News. A 4-year-old girl, who was also thrown from the bouncy castle, remains hospitalized.

Seven other children were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the report.

The Provincial Fire Consortium of Valencia confirmed the accident on Twitter alongside photographs and video from the scene.

One witness said fairgoers of all kinds stopped to assist, according to The Guardian. “Fairgoers, the…