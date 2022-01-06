“How did you find me?

Gioacchino Gammino, one of Italy’s most-wanted gangsters has been arrested in Spain after investigators spotted him on Google Street View.

The 61-year-old was the boss of the Stidda mafia group in Agrigento, Sicily, that were rivals of the Cosa Nostra.

After his escape from prison almost two decades ago, he was tracked down in the town of Galapagar, near Madrid, last month.

Before his arrest, Italian police already had clues he was living a low-key life in Spain, but investigators said the image of a man of Gammino’s description standing outside a fruit shop on the map confirmed their suspicions.

The image on Street View – which allows users to explore panoramic views of many streets around the world, showed him talking with a man outside Huerto de Manu (Manu’s Grove).

Gammino, who had changed his name to Manuel, escaped from Rebibbia prison in Rome in 2002.

A year later, he was sentenced in his absence to life in prison for murder.

While in Spain,…