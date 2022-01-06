Media personality and Lucky Igbinedion’s daughter, Osasu gets engaged to her man

Osasu, the daughter of former Edo State Governor, Lucky Igbinedion, is engaged to her man.

The 29-year-old media personality got engaged to her man, Nathaniel Joshua Ogwuche, said to be a top wedding and event cinematographer from Benue state.

The excited bride-to-be took to Instagram on Wednesday January 5, to share a video from a romantic proposal witnessed by close friends.

“Loving you is so easy. I’ll be your wife in this world and the next. Till infinity, I’ll be by your side. Thank God for loving us so much He gave us eachother. I love you Nathaniel Joshua Ogwuche, my Ango. Let the countdown to #NATSU22 begin #IsaidYES” she wrote.