Transgender man gives birth to baby girl after Grindr one-night stand and now wants more children before having full gender reassignment surgery

A transgender man became pregnant while transitioning after having a one-night stand with a man he met on Grindr.

Ash Patrick Schade, 28, from Huntington, West Virginia, had been two years into transitioning and was taking testosterone and estrogen blockers when he discovered he was pregnant in February 2020, following a Grindr hook-up.

“It had never occurred to me that I could get pregnant whilst on testosterone and estrogen blockers, as it’s such a rare occurrence,” Ash explained.

After finding out he was pregnant, Ash, a mental health worker and PhD student, stopped hormone treatment to allow him to carry a child.

A month after finding out he was pregnant, he met his now husband Jordan, 28.

His daughter Ronan was born in October 2020.

The couple are raising one-year-old Ronan together and Ash, who underwent top surgery to remove his breasts after the birth, says he is holding off on having full gender reassignment surgery so they can have…