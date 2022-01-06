We cannot release him – President Buhari speaks on IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

President Buhari has ruled out the possibility of releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as he doesn’t interfere with judiciary processes.
The President stated this during an interview with Channels TV, adding that the IPOB leader should go to court and defend himself.
President Buhari said depending on Kanu’s conduct, there might be a political solution to his trial.
“If there is one institution I wouldn’t like to interfere with, it is the judiciary but what I wonder is that when Kanu was in Europe abusing this administration and mentioning too many things I never thought really he wants to voluntarily come to defend himself on the accusation … so we are allowing him to defend himself in our system not to be abusing us from Europe as if he was not a Nigerian.
Let him come and criticize us here. Nigerians know that I don’t interfere with the judiciary, let him be listened to. For those who are saying we should release him,…
