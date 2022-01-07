54 more subscribers win car, home appliances in Glo

Year 2022 started on an amazing note for Glo subscribers in the Ilorin area of Kwara State as 54 of them on Thursday went home with the prizes they won in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo.

The star prize winner was 31-year-old mother of three, Bello Ganiyat, who became the latest owner of a brand new Kia Rio car courtesy of the Glo promo. She told newsmen after receiving the keys to her car that she was full of disbelief “until I got here this morning and saw things for myself “.

Apart from the car winner, 53 other subscribers also went home with valuable household appliances such as refrigerators, generators and television sets. Oluwatobi George Adebiyi, 33, who won a refrigerator said he was excited because he believes that the prize is a sign of more blessings to come his way this year.

For Ojewuyi Elijah, who won a power generator, and Ibrahim Olaleke, who won a television set, Globacom has once again demonstrated that I cares about the wellbeing of…