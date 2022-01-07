Actress Dorcas Fapson’s driver absconds with her Range Rover 

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Fapson has alleged that her driver identified as Muhammad Adamu, has absconded with her Range Rover, which she bought last June.

According to her, the car was stolen on the evening of her birthday while she was preparing for her big day with family and friends.

Fapson said she’s offering a huge reward for anyone that has information on how “Muhammed” and her car can be located.

She also disclosed that Muhammed used a fake license to register for the job through an agent, who has already been arrested.

She wrote: