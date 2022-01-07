Actor Yul Edochie turns forty today January 7 and according to him, one of his prayer points is to become the President of Nigeria come 2023.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, the actor wrote;
”Happy 40th birthday to me.
Happy birthday to a man of peace and love.
I thank God for letting me see this day in my life.
I thank God for all his blessings.
All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago God has answered all of them and even more.
And I’m grateful to Him.
I have just one more prayer point, one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today.
Dear God, please make me the President of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people.
Thank you Lord for answering my prayer.”
