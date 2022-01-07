‘His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy’

US President, Joe Biden on Thursday January 6, marked the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection by blasting former President Donald Trump for attempting rewrite the rules of democracy in the country, saying such an insurrection must never happen again.

On January 6, 2021, weeks before Biden’s inauguration, rioters in their hundreds attacked Capitol Hill, breaching security and invading the premises. Lives of officers were lost as Trump supporters tried to pressure lawmakers to cancel Joe Biden’s electoral win.

The capitol hill riots led to Trump’s second impeachment by the Democrat led House of Representatives. The insurrection launched the largest investigation in FBI history, with 700 people arrested and hundreds of offenders still at large. And a House select committee continues to investigate the events leading up to the riots.

On Thursday Biden vowed to defend the nation’s founding ideals from the threats posed by the violent mob that…