New Seasons of Date my Family Nigeria, Unmarried, My Siblings and I Premiere on Africa Magic this January

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of premium African entertainment, will in January 2022 premiere the third season of the hit drama series, Unmarried and reality TV series, Date my Family Nigeria, while popular comedy series, My Siblings and I, will return for a fourth season.

After bringing together 13 beautiful couples in season 2, the most immersive dating experience, Date My Family, is back with a bang for a third season. Lovers of this reality TV series can look forward to seeing 13 new couples meet each other, go on a first date and possibly catch the love bug. Find a new set of possible couples to root for every Sunday at 6 pm from Sunday, 9 January on Africa Magic Showcase.

Season four of My siblings and I will premiere Monday, 10 January on Africa Magic Urban at 8:30 pm every weekday. This family sitcom follows the Aberuagba family whose family mantra is – an Aberuagba’s business is every Aberuagba’s business! The last season ended on an…