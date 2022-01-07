One killed, others injured as gunmen abduct former Taraba SSG’s children

Former SSG

At least one person was reportedly killed and several injured as gunmen attacked and kidnapped the family members of former Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Barrister Gibson Timothy Kataps.

Spokesperson for the Taraba state police command, Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed the development said that the incident occurred along Jamtari Gayam road in Gashaka Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, January 5.

Abdullahi said that the family members were on their way back to Jalingo from Gembu after the yuletide break when they ran into the gunmen.

The PPRO said that the gunmen went away with his children after they killed a villager and injured some persons including the police officer that was escorting the family.

Abdullahi, however assured that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers and are working hard to ensure the safe return of the victims.

Mr Paul Dogoh, the Chairman of Gashaka local government area who also confirmed the…