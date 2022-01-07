Update: Two autopsies showed Sylvester Oromoni died a natural death. There was no evidence to establish a case of bullying

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, this afternoon held a press briefing where he spoke more on the investigations into the death of Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni.
Speaking to the press, Odumosu said the results from the first and second autopsies carried out on Sylvester’s body in Delta and Lagos state indicated that he died a natural death.
”A post mortem examination was initially carried out on 2nd December, 2021 by a Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Clement Vhriterhire of the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State. The result of the first autopsy dated 10th December, 2021 attributed the cause of death to ‘acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma’.
However, toxicology screening was recommended and also carried out. While waiting for the result of the toxicology, another autopsy was ordered by the Coroner Magistrate in Lagos because of the status of jurisdiction. The corpse was, therefore, moved…
Source: Linda Ikeji