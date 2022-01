Video of a man fingering his lover while on a fully booked flight has gone viral after being shared online.

The man’s hand was seen inbetween his lover’s legs which they stylishly covered with a dress. The lady gave out soft m*anings and clinged to her man’s hand mid-way through the act.

Facebook user, Oma Michael shared the video with the caption;

If you don’t gerrit , forgerabourit….Olololololooooooo!! Na to begin book flight o

Watch the video below……………………….