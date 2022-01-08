Barcelona star Gerard Pique posts his payslip on social media after reports emerged that he was the club’s highest earner, taking home almost €12m-a-season after tax

Barcelona Defender, Gerard Pique has shared his payslip online to dispel a TV report that called him Barcelona’s highest paid player.

Spanish Television presenter, Lluis Canu said Pique was taking home almost £12m a year after tax that is about a £1m a month but the footballer has revealed he took home £1.94m after tax for the last six months of 2021.

Pique was one of a number of stars to take a pay cut amid Barca’s financial woes



Posting his payslip on Twitter, it could be seen that half of Pique’s yearly salary, paid to him in December totalled €2,328,884.39 (£1.94m).

Pique tweeted: ‘People like this are paid by public television to defend their friends. Here is 50% of my salary as of 30 December. Have a bit of respect for yourself.’

Canut had claimed Pique, on €28m (£23.4m) gross, and fellow veterans Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on €23m (£19.2m) and €20m (£16.7m) respectively were the club’s top earners.

Barcelona also came out to deny the…