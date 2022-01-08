Bobrisky tenders public apology after Benin people slammed him for asking the revered Oba of Benin to come and marry him

Bobrisky has tendered a public apology after Benin people slammed him for asking the revered Oba of Benin to come and marry him.

Bob who is in Benin City for an event organized by interior designer Ehi Ogbebor, arrived yesterday and as he was being driven in a convoy, he made a video where he was showing his excitement for being in the city.

While speaking, he hailed himself as a “pretty woman” and then mentioned that the Oba should come and marry him.

”The queen is here. We are here to disturb Benin. Oba of Benin, Bob don enter o. Come and marry me Oba. ”

Some Edo people did not find it funny and they threatened they were going to attack him if they see him.



He was forced to make another video apologizing for his comment.

Watch the apology video below..