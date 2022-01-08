Ignore Gov Ortom’s unpatriotic call, we will never be a terrorist organisation

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked the federal government to ignore the calls made by Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, to declare the association as a terrorist organization.

LIB had reported earlier that hours after the federal government gazetted an order designating bandits as terrorists, the Benue state governor asked the Federal government to also declare MACBAN a terrorist group.

Reacting to Governor Ortom’s call, Baba Ngelzarma, national secretary of MACBAN, described Ortom’s request as “unpatriotic”. He stated that Ortom’s hatred for the Fulani “was not in doubt”, adding that “he has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is an unreliable leader”.