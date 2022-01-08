Mo’Cheddah details her struggles with breastfeeding and her mental health after childbirth

Modupe Olateru-Olagbegi, aka Mo’Cheddah, has taken to Instagram to detail the difficulties she faced after childbirth.

She said that for the first week, she struggled with producing breast milk and trying to get her baby to latch on.

She added that her mental health and breastfeeding “weren’t a great pair”.

She said she also struggled with hemorrhoids and inability to sit because of childbirth stitches.

She explained that she’s still struggling with milk production. She started trying to re-lactate a couple of days ago but she ended up producing only little milk.

Read her post below.