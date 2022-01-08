Paul Pogba refutes claims that Manchester United offered him a new £500,000-a-week contract that would have made him the highest-paid Epl player

Paul Pogba has dismissed reports that he has been offered a new deal by Manchester United.

Reports by The Sun on Friday January 7, stated that Pogba was offered fresh terms worth £500,000-per-week last summer that would have made him the highest paid player in the English premier league.

But a spokesman for Pogba has issued a statement to deny suggestions of a recently extended contract offer from United.

The Frenchman is currently focusing on returning to action from injury and has entered the final six months of his contract.

”To clarify media reports, Paul has not been offered a new contract in recent months. Paul is fully focused on his recovery from injury with the aim of helping the team as soon as possible.” a statement from Pogba’s spokesman to Sportsmail read.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract and is free to speak to foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement this month.

If Manchester United and Pogba are unable to come to terms on a new deal it…