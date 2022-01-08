Political solution is still being pursued in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has said that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly is still pursuing a political solution on leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

Though President Buhari had earlier stated that Nnamdi Kanu who is currently in custody of the Department of State Services has a case to answer following the terrorism and treason charges filed against him, Ekweremadu in an interview with Dream FM, Enugu averred that political solution in the IPOB leader’s matter is still very feasible.

He said;