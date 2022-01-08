Troops destroy terrorists’ market in Borno

An illegal market operated by terrorists in Gallo Malawari village, Borno State has been destroyed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.
Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said three insurgents were killed during the operation.
One AK-47 rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, amongst others were recovered.
The statement read;
“The troops, while consolidating on their dogged push to deplete Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) in Borno State, recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damask on January 7, 2022.
“Three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower, retreated in disarray.
"The gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations code named Operation DOMINANCE I, recovered one AK-47 rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, amongst…
