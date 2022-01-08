Troops destroy terrorists’ market in Borno

An illegal market operated by terrorists in Gallo Malawari village, Borno State has been destroyed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said three insurgents were killed during the operation.

One AK-47 rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, amongst others were recovered.

The statement read;