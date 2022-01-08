UK records more than 150,000 deaths

More than 150,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test since the pandemic began according to the UK Office for National Statistics.

The figure passed the 150,000 mark after a further 313 deaths were reported in the government’s daily figures on Saturday, January 8, taking the total to 150,057.

The UK is the seventh country to pass 150,000 reported deaths, after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

Speaking on Saturday, January 8, Boris Johnson said every death “is a profound loss to the friends and communities affected and my thoughts and condolences are with them”.

Boris Johnson added that coronavirus had taken a “terrible toll on our country” and “our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven’t yet”.

Some 146,390 new cases have been recorded in the UK, with the more transmissible Omicron variant driving a surge in infections.

Also the prime minister said the…