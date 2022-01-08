Virginia Giuffre told Jeffrey Epstein’s victim she ‘had sex with Prince Andrew’, Ghislaine Maxwell witness claims

Virginia Roberts Giuffre told one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims that she had sex with Prince Andrew, a witness in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial Carolyn Andriano has claimed.

Ms. Giuffre has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s friends when she was 17, including the Duke of York, who denies the claims.

If the case goes ahead, the Queen’s second son will face a full trial before a jury in New York.

Now, Maxwell victim Andriano has made the bombshell claim that Ms. Giuffre, then 17, texted her from London in March 2001 claiming to have had dinner and sex with the prince.

In the new interview, Andriano made further claims Ms. Giuffre showed her the now-infamous photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around her in Maxwell’s central London apartment.

She told the Daily Mail that Ms. Giuffre – then Miss Roberts – texted her to boast that she was going for dinner with Andrew, Maxwell, and Epstein.

Adriano said Giuffre showed her…