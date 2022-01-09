51-year-old mother of three addresses women days after she married 32-year-old Kenyan gospel musician

Esther Musila, the 51-year-old wife of Kenyan gospel musician Guardian Angel,32, has said that the happiest women are not the married or single ones.

LIB reported that Esther and the award-winning musician got married in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, January 4.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Musila posted a video of her wedding day alongside a message addressed to women.

According to the mother of three, happy women do not play the victims but rather move past their anger and choose happiness.

“The happiest women today are not the married ones. They’re not the single ones. They’re not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem,” she wrote.

“They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their…