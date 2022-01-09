At least 21 people dead as snow traps hundreds of drivers in Pakistan

At least 21 people have died in Pakistan after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles .

Almost 1,000 vehicles most of whom were tourists became stranded after rushing to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree.

A policeman, his wife and their six children, as well as another family-of-five, are among the dead, according to local emergency services.

Pakistani military says it has rescued more than 300 people stranded by the snow.

An army spokesperson added that military engineers and troops had also started to clear roads leading to Murree town.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the crisis had been caused by the number of people travelling to the area which is north of the capital Islamabad.

More than 100,000 cars had arrived in the town in recent days, with social media in Pakistan flooded with pictures of tourists enjoying the snow.

But by Friday, January 7, local media reported that tourists were getting stranded. On Saturday, the heavy snow plus…