Bobrisky shares videos with geo-location “Benin” to show he wasn’t chased out of the city after igniting an outrage by asking Oba of Benin to marry him (video)

By
Headliners
-
2


Bobrisky shares videos with geo-location ?Benin? to show he wasn?t chased out of the city after igniting an outrage by asking Oba of Benin to marry him (video)

Amid claims of him being chased out of Benin city, cross-dresser Bobrisky has taken to Snapchat to share videos with the geo-location “Benin” to show he wasn’t chased out of the city after igniting an outrage by asking Oba of Benin to marry him.

 

In a video shared online yesterday, a man was heard saying they have no connection with Bobrisky and that the cross-dresser who was in the city to partake in an event organized by socialite and interior decorator, Ehi Ogbebor, took a 12pm flight back to Lagos following the controversy that trailed his viral video.

 

Bobrisky has now shared videos to debunk the claim. Watch the videos below…………………….

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR