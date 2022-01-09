Businesswoman Sandra Iheuwa packed out of husband’s house because of his alleged infidelity

A few days ago, businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, caused a stir online after she removed her husband of four months, Steve Thompson’s surname from her social media handle. She also removed “married to a boss” from her bio. Read here.

The couple also unfollowed each other after removing their photos from each others IG pages.

This came as a shock to so many as their four-month-old marriage was contracted in August 2021.

A source who is close to the couple told LIB exclusively that Sandra moved out of their matrimonial home in Osapa-London in Lagos state last week over her husband’s alleged constant act of infidelity which is usually unprotected. The source said even the week they returned from their honeymoon, the couple had a quarrel after she suspected he was cheating on her as he was always sneaking to take phone calls, something he never did while they were dating.

The source told LIB that Mr. Thompson even slept in a hotel for two nights the same week they…