It’s no big deal If my wife, Toyin Abraham, is richer than I am





Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has said he sees no big deal in his wife and colleague in the film industry, Toyin Abraham, being richer than him.

The Dad of two who spoke to Tribune, said as long as he and his wife do not boast about their wealth to each other, it remains inconsequential who is richer of the two of them.

“I was born in 1979 and I have a lot of colleagues that know my age. As I said earlier, I joined the industry in 1997 and I believe she hasn’t joined the industry then. So, subtract my age from 1997 when I joined the industry and compare it. So, I am older than my wife. Then on the issue of being richer or more popular, money or no money, popular or not, God is the one who owns money or fame and freely gives to whoever. Whether I am the one who is more popular or rich, or she is, the fact remains that we are both popular and rich. It is no big deal if my wife is richer than I am, in as much as none of us is being arrogant to the other over this. There is no issue…





Source: Linda Ikeji