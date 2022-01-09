NDLEA boss Buba Marwa’s first wife, Zainab, dies at 66

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.), has lost his first wife, Hajiya Zainab Marwa.

A statement released by the family said late Mrs. Zainab Marwa died in the early hours of today Saturday, January 8, after a brief illness. She was 66 years old.

The deceased is survived by four children namely Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

Her funeral arrangement will be announced later. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.