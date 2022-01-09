There is a need to seek divine intervention to end insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the country needs divine intervention to tackle insecurity.

The President who spoke on Saturday January 8, at the national prayer session for the country, organised by the Kano state government, said his administration has been making significant efforts to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Buhari who was represented by Mustapha Babai, minister of state for agriculture, added that his administration is also doing its best to support security personnel.

He said;