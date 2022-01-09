There is a need to seek divine intervention to end insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the country needs divine intervention to tackle insecurity.
The President who spoke on Saturday January 8, at the national prayer session for the country, organised by the Kano state government, said his administration has been making significant efforts to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.
Buhari who was represented by Mustapha Babai, minister of state for agriculture, added that his administration is also doing its best to support security personnel.
He said;
“Despite the support, there is a need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.
“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and has given his quota to achieving peace in the country at large.
“No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel. That does not mean we should not seek divine…
Source: Linda Ikeji