



Are you a young, smart and responsible graduate seeking an opportunity to work in one of Nigeria’s premium banks? A little birdie has whispered to us that although the flash recruitment exercise for its Entry Level Trainee Program exercise ended last week, Access Bank is giving staff the chance to still refer candidates. So, if you feel you have what it takes to work scale through the program, send your CVs to any Access Bank employee you know and your 2022 may be starting off on a great note.To be eligible though, you’ll have to fulfil some simple criteria. You must at least have an undergraduate degree (with a minimum finish of second-class upper / lower division), and must have received your NYSC certificate.Don’t say we haven’t done anything for you. Happy New Year! The post 2022 Employment: Access Bank Empowers staff to refer new recruits appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

