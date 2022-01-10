Anita Joseph’s husband, Michael Olagunju, grabs her breast, kisses it and buries his face between her cleavage in video shared online

Anita Joseph and her husband engaged in a heated public display of affection on Instagram.

In a video shared online, the couple is seen debating who should get a woman’s breasts first between the baby and the woman’s husband.

As they debate, Michael, aka Mc Fish, lowers his head to Anita’s breast and kisses it, then grabs her breast with his hand, before burying his face in her cleavage.

As Anita argues that the baby should come first, Michael argues that it is the husband who should be given priority.

In the caption, Anita warned that anyone who has a problem with her and her husband’s display should “enter pit”.

Watch the video below.