Don’t get married and bring children into this world if you are broke

Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has said that people shouldn’t get married and have children if they are broke.

“Pls don’t get married if you are broke and don’t bring children into this world if you are broke. Some people do these things because they feel that their rich family member/friend is a backup plan but this is cruel, especially to the kids you are bringing into this world,” she wrote.

“Let those kids be chilling in heaven till you have money to take care of them. Let’s do better this 2022.” she added.