‘Everyone is shocked by the treatment of Novak Djokovic, it’s not really good for tennis’

As Tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic continues to be held up in an immigration detention facility in Australia, Andy Murray has lent his voice to the ongoing drama, saying the situation is shocking to him and is not a good development for world tennis.

Djokovic travelled to Australia with a medical exemption from getting the Covid-19 vaccine, as his team claim he tested positive in a PCR test on December 16.

However, upon arriving in the country the tennis star was ordered to leave due to issues with the exemption on the visa which he applied for, which has prompted a legal battle against his deportation.

According to Murray, the uncertainty over Novak Djokovic’s situation ahead of the Australian Open despite him being the defending Australia open champion, is ‘really bad’ for tennis.

Murray says he has not yet spoken to Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion but has expressed his sympathy.

Speaking ahead of the Australian Open, Murray told reporters in…