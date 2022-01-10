Gov Uzodinma commends the Armed Forces for paying Supreme price for Nigerians, reassures on his persistent service to Ndi Imo with the fear of God (photos)

Governor Hope Uzodimma today marked the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Assumpta Catholic Cathedral Owerri with a Thanksgiving Service.

The Governor used the opportunity to call on citizens of the State to spare a thought for those who paid the supreme price in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, as well as to defend her territorial integrity.

He specifically lauded the Armed Forces for their efforts in restoring peace in Imo State, which made it possible for the indigenes and residents to celebrate the Christmas and New year festivities in a peaceful atmosphere.



His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, warned those who are unofficially armed in Imo state from continuing with their manifestly decimated pockets of isolated acts of violence in the State, as his administration will stop at nothing in stamping out the last of the vestiges of the needless aggression.

The Governor seized the opportunity to thank the Archbishop, Most Rev…