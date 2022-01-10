Novak Djokovic ‘arrested’ in Australia just hours after winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic has reportedly been arrested by the Australian government just minutes after he won a court battle that challenged the manner in which his Australian visa was cancelled.

With the verdict meaning he was free to leave the detention centre where he had been held, Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer has now reported that the world No.1 tennis player has been arrested despite the ruling in his favour.

Having spoken to Srdan Dokovic, the father of Djokovic, McAteer adds that the Australian government “want to deport” the 34-year-old.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was held in the government facility on his arrival at Melbourne airport early last week after the decision was made to withdraw his visa.

He won his court battle on Monday, Jan 10. It was eventually ruled that his visa cancellation order would be immediately quashed and that he would be released from detention.

However, it seems as though Djokovic may still be banned from playing at this month’s…