Station Officer dies of heart attack after he was dismissed over pistol stolen by police sergeant and sold to cultists in Kwara

Haruna Yusuff

A Police sergeant, Haruna Yusuff has confessed how he sold a service pistol to cultists in Kwara State.

The suspect said that he stole the pistol from the former Station Officer in charge of Omu Aran Divisional Police Station, Ehigimetor, Ileso area of the State.

It was gathered that the former Station Officer was eventually dismissed from the force over the missing pistol and died of heart attack because of the stolen pistol.

Haruna was arrested by operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Intelligence Response Team ( IRT), Oshogbo, following a report that some suspected cult members were coming from Kwara State to unleash mayhem on Osun State

Others arrested alongside the police traffic officer included: Tajudeen Olalekan Hammed, Chukwudi Eze, Alebo Elijah ,Alebo Isreal , Abimbola Olaonipekun and Olarinde Abiodun.

“I joined the police as a constable in 2008. I am from Benue State, but I have been serving in Kwara State ,since I was enlisted. I…