Steve Thompson reveals why his marriage to Ubi Franklin’s child’s mother, Sandra Iheuwa, ended just 5 months after their wedding

Steve Thompson, the estranged husband of Sandra Iheuwa, one of Ubi Franklin’s children’s mothers, has revealed why his marriage to Sandra ended after just 5 months.

Steve said he wasted 45 million Naira to marry Sandra only to discover that Sandra “married for social media, not for the home.”

He added that Sandra fights everyone, including his family members and constantly reminds him that she’s an American and tells him that he married her to get “Green card”.

He said his marriage can no longer work because of Sandra’s “too much use of social media.”

He also said that no man can marry Sandra.

He added that she threatened that she knows bloggers and will tarnish his image on blogs if he ends things.

He also alleged that “she leaves the whole place dirty”.

This is Steve Thompson’s second marriage to crash and he has revealed that he will now focus on his business.

Sandra is heavily pregnant with the couple’s first child. Sandra also has other kids with…