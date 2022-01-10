Unknown gunmen shoot Delta chief dead

Unknown gunmen have shot dead a man identified as Chief, Emmanuel Gure at Okwagbe community, in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State,

According to reports, the Chief was shot dead on Sunday January 9, at his residence in Okwagbe. The gunmen stormed his home and opened fire on him, killing him instantly.

Confirming the incident, the Delta State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, said there was no detail yet.