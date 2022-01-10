Wike declares 19 people wanted for operating illegal refineries in Rivers

19 persons have been declared wanted by Governor Nyesom Wike for operating illegal refineries in Rivers.

In a state-wide broadcast on Sunday January 9, Wike threatened to expose more accomplices of illegal refiners.

The Rivers state Governor also directed the Head of Service of Rivers State to query and possibly recommend the prosecution of a Director in the Rivers State Civil Service for aiding the operation of illegal refineries in the state.

Wike further ordered the immediate prosecution of those arrested for illegal trading and contravening the ban on the use of motorcycles in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt, the two metropolitan Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

He restated the ban on the use of motorcycles in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt, as well as a ban on the use of makeshift buildings and umbrellas by traders in the G.R.A phases one and two.