Robert Durst, a convicted murderer, and American millionaire real estate heir, has died at the age of 78.

Dust, the heir to the Dust Real Estate Empire, died of natural causes at San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton, his lawyer Chip Lewis confirmed to Fox News. Lewis also said the New York Times’ Dust was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital, where he suffered cardiac arrest.

“Durst died early this morning while in detention at the California Corrections Bureau,” Lewis said in a statement. “We understand that his death was due to a natural cause associated with a series of medical problems that we have repeatedly reported to court over the past few years.”

Dust was convicted in September 2021 and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman.

Dust tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after the October ruling on Berman’s murder and was transferred to a hospital where he was stationed. On a…