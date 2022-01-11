Five worshippers killed as church building collapses during Bible study

Five worshippers died following the collapse of Seventh Day Adventist -SDA- Church Bethsaida Congregation in Luyeye village of Kasama, Zambia.

It was gathered that the church building they were in collapsed during a Bible study session following heavy rainfall.

The incident, which happened on Saturday afternoon, January 8, 2022, also left four church members injured and are admitted in the Kasama General Hospital.

The victims were laid to rest at Chiba Cemetery on Tuesday, January 11.

Kasama District Commissioner, Elizabeth Goma, said three people including an infant died on the spot, while two adults died at the hospital last night.

Meanwhile, the District Commissioner has also disclosed that 47 houses in the same area have been destroyed by the rains.

And, Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao, who visited the scene said it is disheartening to lose lives in such a manner especially that its only a week when rains started in the area.

He…