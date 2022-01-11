I love you now and forever my king

I love you now and forever my king - Singer Seun Kuti

Singer Seun Kuti turns 39 today January 11 and his wife, Yeide, and mother of his daughter, has taken to social media to celebrate him.

 

In her post shared on her Instagram page, Yeide celebrated Seun for being great and rocking her world always. Declaring her eternal love for him, she wrote;

 

” Happy Birthday my darling husband
This year ehn! I am short of words because you have finished me with so much love that I can’t begin to write how you make me feel. I’ll just laugh with all the wonderful Memories. I love you now and forever my king..thanks for being a great everything and rocking my world always.”

Source: Linda Ikeji

