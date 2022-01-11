I will consider contesting if APC zones 2023 presidency to South-East

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has said that he will consider contesting for the 2023 presidency if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the South-East region.

Addressing reporters after arriving Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday January 11 , following the Christmas and New Year break, the former Governor noted that he has not fully made up his mind to contest.

Kalu said;