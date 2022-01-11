Maria Ewing, opera singer and ex-wife of Sir Peter Hall, dies at 71

Maria Ewing, the American opera singer who was well known for her intense performances on stage, has died at the age of 71.

She died on Sunday January 9, at her home in the US city of Detroit, her spokeswoman Bryna Rifkin said.

Ewing, who became the wife of director Sir Peter Hall and the mother of actress Rebecca Hall, was born in Detroit to a Dutch mother and an African American father, Ewing was the youngest of four daughters.

“She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.

Ewing made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1976 in Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) and starred as Blanche de la Force in a new John Dexter production of Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmelites in 1977.

She sang 96 Met performances until her finale as Marie in Berg’s Wozzeck in 1997, a span that included a six-year…