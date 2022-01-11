Mo Salah rendered toothless as Nigeria produce master class performance to beat Egypt 1-0 in first game of AFCON 2021 (Video)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 1-0 win over the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday night, January 11.

Egypt went into their first Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match with high hopes, possessing in-form Liverpool striker Mo Salah, but the mercurial forward was clinically cut off for long spells in the game as a tactical Kelechi Iheanacho strike put Nigeria ahead on the 30 minutes mark.

For the first 20 mins it looked like Egypt controlled possession but Nigeria’s goal put the Pharaohs off balance and the Joe Aribo – Wilfred Ndidi combination stifled the Egyptians from making progressive runs into Nigeria’s defence.

Awoniyi nearly scored Super Eagles’ second goal in the 37th and 41st minutes but was stopped by Egypt’s goalkeeper, El Shenawy.

This goal spurred Nigeria and a clumsy touch from Iheanacho made him to spurn a chance to double his tally.

Egypt had one chance in the second half when Nigeria’s defence seemingly thought Salah had been caught offside, but the…