NIMC debunks claim of breach of Nigeria’s identity database

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has debunked claim of the country’s identity database being breached by hackers.

Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz in a statement released on Tuesday January 11, said its servers were not breached but are fully optimised at the highest international security levels as the custodian of the most important national database for Nigeria.

Aziz also said they’ve gone great lengths to ensure the nation’s database is adequately secured and protected especially given the spate of cyber-attacks on networks across the world.

He said;

“Over the years, through painstaking efforts, NIMC has built a robust and credible system for Nigeria’s identity database. The Commission and its infrastructure are certified to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard which are revalidated annually.”

The NIMC DG who also assured the public that it will continue to uphold the highest ethical…