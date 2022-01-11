Nobody’ll get our ticket on a silver platter- APC tells Tinubu

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said this while reacting to the public declaration of Bola Tinubu, the party’s National Leader, to run for President come 2023. Tinubu on Monday, January 10, visited President Buhari at the statehouse to inform him of his intention to run for President come 2023.
Reacting to the declaration of Tinubu, Nabena said;
“The APC will not give any of its members’ presidential ticket on a platter of gold. There are procedures so he (Tinubu) should continue consulting.
The APC is not a come-and-take party. He should consult even those contesting with him.
So consultations should continue and whoever emerges at the primaries will be the party’s presidential candidate for 2023”
Source: Linda Ikeji