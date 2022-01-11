Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff’s wife and health director kidnapped

Dorcas Vem, wife of Silas Vem, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plateau Government House has been kidnapped by gunmen.
The gunmen in a seperate operation, also kidnapped Dr. Samuel Audu, a Director in the Plateau State Ministry of Health.
Punch reported that their abduction were confirmed by sources at the State Government House in Jos and the State Secretariat housing the Headquarters of the Ministry of Health.
A source told the publication;
“For almost three days now, the whereabouts of wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dorcas Silas Vem has remained unknown. She is a staff of the University of Jos and her husband is the Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor of Plateau state, Professor Sonny Tyoden.
“Their house is at the Little Rayfield in Jos, very close to the Government House. The woman was just driving to their house when some gunmen accosted her in front of their gate. They forcefully dragged her out of her…
Source: Linda Ikeji