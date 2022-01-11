Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff’s wife and health director kidnapped

Dorcas Vem, wife of Silas Vem, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plateau Government House has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The gunmen in a seperate operation, also kidnapped Dr. Samuel Audu, a Director in the Plateau State Ministry of Health.

Punch reported that their abduction were confirmed by sources at the State Government House in Jos and the State Secretariat housing the Headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

A source told the publication;